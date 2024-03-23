Princess Kate Cancer – DW – March 22, 2024

Princess Kate is battling cancer after stomach surgery. wife British Heir to the throne Prince William is receiving chemotherapy, he said in a video message released Friday evening. “My medical team advised me to undergo preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of this treatment,” Kate said in the video, which was reportedly recorded on Wednesday. But she is doing well and getting stronger. The Gate office said it had no further details on the type of cancer.

42-year-old daughter-in-law of BritishKing Charles III, He is being treated for cancer, did not attend public appointments for a long time. Catherine, nicknamed Kate, underwent stomach surgery in mid-January, according to the royal palace. No diagnosis is provided; At the time I was told it was not cancer.

Weeks of speculation

Since then, many speculations and conspiracy stories about his health have spread online. A few days ago, the British tabloid “Mirror” reported that up to three employees of the private clinic where Kate was treated tried to see her medical records. The hospital announced an investigation.

Following Kate's cancer diagnosis, people gathered outside Kensington Palace in London, the home of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Image: Alberto Pezzali/AP/Image Alliance

Kensington Palace also released a photo of Kate with her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, for Mother's Day. However, the photo was shared by several news outlets shortly after Because there were allegations that the film was manipulated withdrawn. Kensington Palace said on her behalf that “like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experimented with image editing” and apologized for any confusion.

Princess Kate, formerly known as Kate Middleton and married to Prince William since 2011, is considered the most famous member of the British royal family in Great Britain.

Ft/mm (dpa, AFP, Reuters)