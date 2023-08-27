Prince Harry worried about Meghan Markle: “No wonder!” A relationship expert sounds the alarm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing tough times. Constant public pressure and work-related categories take their toll. A relationship expert is now sounding the alarm, and Prince Harry is also very worried about his wife, Duchess Meghan.

08/26/2023

Moving to America and leaving the British royal family had one main goal for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: more privacy and a quieter life. But interest in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hasn’t waned – quite the opposite! Both his fans and his critics are looking for new information every day. The stress on the couple due to public pressure is immense.

Prince Harry worried about Meghan Markle – is constant stress taking its toll?

Because Prince Harry knows this fact too, according to a recent British report “Express” His wife Meghan was very worried about Markle. Not least because the Duke is currently traveling a lot and Duchess Meghan is exposed to a whole media circus of her own during these work-related segments.

Meghan Markle sends her husband Prince Harry a secret plea for help

One can only guess how well or badly the former “Suits” actress is coping with her split from her husband. But more recently, the 42-year-old had a so-called anti-depressant patch on his wrist.. Her husband Prince Harry’s cry for help? At the time, Duke was in Japan and Singapore, where he competed in the 2023 Handa Polo Cup.

Prince Harry ditches Meghan Markle and moves to England alone

Next month, Prince Harry will leave his wife again and travel to England without her for a charity event. Meghan Markle accompanying her husband is reportedly out of the question because, according to royals expert Bill Dampier, the Duchess of Sussex “Don’t set foot in England again”.

“No wonder!” Meghan Markle is relying on friends for support during her breakup

Meghan Markle is said to be increasingly dependent on the support of her friends due to the pressures she is exposed to in her daily life. She was last seen having lunch with friends or at a Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles. For relationship expert Louella Alderson, footage showing Meghan Markle surrounded by her friends is “no surprise.”

A relationship expert who sounds the alarm! Duchess Meghan can’t trust everyone

“Constant scrutiny from the media and public opinion can be exhausting and take its toll. Also, Meghan and Harry’s several businesses have failed recently, so it’s no surprise she’s turned to her friends for support,” the relative said. “Express” specialist. But Alderson sounds the alarm at the same time: “As Meghan Markle is in the public eye, it can be difficult for her to trust others, which makes the close friends she has that much more important and valuable.”

