Plagiarism: an act of “plagiarism”



Plus

Politicians stumble upon copied passages in PhD theses. This not only sheds a bad light on them, but the research can benefit as well.

to

Birgit Muller Bardorf

Ludwig Erhard caused all the trouble to Martin Huber, the general secretary of CSU. More specifically, his first name. The former chancellor was mentioned several times in a dissertation by a CSU politician on the topic “The influence of the CSU on the world politics of the Federal Republic of Germany from 1954 to 1969 in relation to relations with France and the USA”. Huber always referred to him by his last name, as is the scientific custom. But sometimes by full name, and this made Jochen Zenthofer suspicious.

This article does not end here, but it is reserved for our subscribers. Unfortunately, your browser settings prevent us from displaying a reference to our subscription offer at this point. If you want to continue reading, you can test the PLUS+ offer here. If you are already subscribed to PLUS+, Please login here .

This article does not end here, but it is reserved for our subscribers. Unfortunately, your browser settings prevent us from displaying a reference to our subscription offer at this point. If you want to continue reading, you can test the PLUS+ offer here.

Topics tracking