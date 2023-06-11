Pitbull ladies were adopted in record time after a sweet video

United States of America Not even a 1.5 meter high wall can separate Pitbull’s friends Dogs Linda and Brenda found a new home together after a Minneapolis animal shelter shared moving video from its security cameras. updated Jun 10, 2023 at 10:38 pm

Pit bull Brenda, 4, climbs a 5-foot concrete wall to visit neighbor Linda, 7. daily Mail

An animal shelter in Minneapolis recently shared a video on social media.

It shows the four-year-old bull Brenda climbing over a high section to reach seven-year-old Linda’s pit.

Just a day after the video was released, the two dogs were adopted together.

In a recently released video, four-year-old bull Brenda can be seen climbing over a large section to see the time on the other side with her animal friend Linda (7) to spend. The 1.5 meter high concrete wall was not enough to separate the two.

The British Daily Mail reported on the case: Animal shelter staff were surprised to find the two dogs in the same barn with their tails wagging one day last week. Linda and Brenda may have been together for about an hour before the team found them. Then they were taken together to another, larger shelter so that they could be together.

“Like love at first sight”

After a few days of video from the surveillance camera circulating on the Internet, it is now clear that the two friends are now there time together every day allowed to spend. They have new owners and therefore a new home.

The shelter says Brenda and Linda were adopted on Tuesday, just a day after they shared the sweet video from the security camera. “It really was love at first sight,” said Madison Weissenborn of Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC). The staff were “tirelessly hoping” that the two would be adopted after sharing the video.

New dog owners didn’t think twice

Weissenborn described the pups’ journey – and their search for a home – as an “impossible mission”. Mission accomplished when a woman, accompanied by her companion, arrived at the shelter on Tuesday.

Brenda walked straight to the woman and Linda walked straight to the man. They both said, “Okay, pack up. Let’s go.” The canine companions didn’t have to travel far to get to their new permanent home, which is still in Minneapolis.

