Phone call with Zelensky: Biden once again assures Ukraine’s president of US support – Politics

In light of the increase of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border, US President Joe Biden once again pledged US support to his colleague in Kiev, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Biden said after a White House statement that the United States is committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Biden said in a conversation with Zelensky on Thursday that the US government is also considering providing additional financial assistance to Kiev due to Russian pressure. Biden said the United States and its allies are ready to respond decisively if Russia attacks Ukraine.

Biden also confirmed his support for the Normandy format talks. He hopes that will help ease the situation. Zelensky tweeted that he had spoken to Biden about recent diplomatic efforts to calm the situation.

Ukraine thanks the United States for its military assistance. In addition, “the possibilities of financial assistance to Ukraine” were discussed, Zelensky continued. The Ukrainian president and the White House did not initially provide any details about the possible additional financial assistance.

During the phone call between Biden and Zelensky, it also became known that the United States had requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on the current crisis in Ukraine. The German news agency learned this from diplomatic circles. Consultations are scheduled to take place in New York publicly, possibly at 4:00 pm German time.

The United States and its Western allies fear a Russian invasion of Ukraine. They are demanding that about 100,000 Russian soldiers gathered on the Ukrainian border withdraw to the hinterland. The Security Council is unlikely to find solutions to the conflict. Alternatively, the United States could use the international stage as a means to put pressure on Moscow. (dpa)