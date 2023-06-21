Perfect transfer: Canadian talent moves to SV Werder Bremen!

The 19-year-old is moving to the Weser permanently

Ronan Kraut spent last season on loan at SV Werder Bremen and now the talented Canadian striker is moving to Weser. © gumzmedia

Ronan Kratt has already spent the last six months on loan for SV Werder Bremen, and the 19-year-old Canadian striker has now made a permanent move to Weser.

Bremen – He has made eleven appearances so far U23 of SV Werder Bremen In the square, there will be more soon. Ronan Grat Went to Weser on loan almost half a year ago and now he is firmly attached to the green-whites. Werder made this official on Tuesday. “He came to us from Canada in the winter and needed some time to get used to,” he says Bjorn Schierenbeck As director of the performance center about the 19-year-old attack. “However, he has already shown that he has the qualities to help us in the new season. We are now delighted to have him with us permanently.

The attacking talent was denied a goal of his own last season in the regional league, and he appeared once as a producer for a goal in Bremen. After the infrastructure descent from Werder Bremen may Ronan Grat Now show him what he can do in the fifth-tier Bremen League. Previously played U20 International (two appearances). York United In the Canadian Premier League, he had previously tried his luck in Germany with SSV Ulm 1846. (mbu)