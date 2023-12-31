Panorama from the 100-metre-high tower: Mulhouse wants to get the revolving restaurant up and running again

– Mulhouse wants to get the revolving restaurant up and running again The platform on the Tower of Europe was known throughout the country. But the previous owner parked it because there was too much concrete. The city found it difficult to make a fresh start.

The Tour de l'Europe was completed in the early 1970s and is considered a modern landmark in Mulhouse. Photo: Pino Covino

Europe still stands. At least the revolving restaurant on the Europe Tour in Mulhouse is closed: the platform at the top of the tower, which used to rotate once every 90 minutes, has not moved for years.

The once nationally known attraction simply became too heavy after a previous owner poured concrete on the ground. He wanted to make the platform more level this way; Their ability to rotate seems secondary to him.

The restaurant is located on the 31st floor, about 100 meters above the city. Photo: Pino Covino

This is in contrast to Mulhouse. She wants to return the revolving gourmet meeting to its former size, but above all to its former lightness. To achieve this, construction work began that cost more than 250 thousand euros: since mid-November, the revolving restaurant has been freed from its excess weight, and the concrete sections have been transported to a depth of 100 meters using a specially installed external elevator and transported away.

The work is expected to take two months. It remains to be seen whether the platform will be able to rotate again after that; Mechanics may be damaged.

In the end it just went downhill

If the Panoramic Restaurant is to welcome guests again — and the city is aiming to open it in 2025 — a long saga of suffering will come to an end.

At the top of the tower, which opened in 1973, things have not been smooth at all: the elegant restaurant on the 31st floor closed for the first time in 2014, reopening as “Ciel de l'Europe” two years later. It wasn't good for him. Guests can still enjoy the panoramic views from a height of 100 metres, but without the 360-degree tour; The rotation mechanism no longer works.

In 2016, the new restaurant operator went bankrupt, and the city of Mulhouse exercised its right of first refusal, only to soon discover that it had been cheated: the previous owner had posed as another interested party in order to impress city authorities. To buy it quickly for 400,000 euros. The man was convicted of fraud in the first place last fall.

The triangular floor plan of the Europe Tower symbolizes Mulhouse's position in the border triangle. Photo: Pino Covino

Because of the dispute, the city was forced to repeatedly postpone the reopening. The fraud issue was not the only reason for the delay. The company that was initially tasked with dismantling the concrete layer also went bankrupt. The application had to be resubmitted.

The Alsatian media is closely following the series of bankruptcies of the tower, the modern landmark of the city. Interest is also high on social media, with Facebook users expressing their connection to the 1970s building by architect François Sporry.

At the same time, there are calls for low-threshold access to the rotating platform: families should one day be able to enjoy the view without having to book a table at an expensive restaurant, which is repeatedly called for. One user jokingly suggests there is a kebab shop on the 31st floor.

