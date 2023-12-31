December 31, 2023

Panorama from the 100-metre-high tower: Mulhouse wants to get the revolving restaurant up and running again

Esmond Barker December 31, 2023 3 min read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Ukraine is suffering from financial problems. Civil servants will not be paid salaries and pensions soon

December 30, 2023 Esmond Barker
1 min read

Storm on the West Coast of the United States: The weather service warns of giant waves

December 30, 2023 Esmond Barker
2 min read

SpaceX has launched a mysterious US military drone into space

December 30, 2023 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

3 min read

Jude Bellingham has proven he is great at cricket as he enjoys his winter break in the UK… with the England star returning home for the holiday to watch his brother Jobe with Sunderland.

December 31, 2023 Eileen Curry
3 min read

New forecasts: The British economy outperforms Germany

December 31, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

“Unproven” – Was Hawking wrong about black holes?

December 31, 2023 Faye Stephens
5 min read

The Moon will be the focus of space travel in 2024

December 31, 2023 Gilbert Cox