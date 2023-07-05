Overheating Crash: This PS5 game brings consoles to their knees



07/04/2023 12:22

The brand new PS5 keeps game consoles crashing due to the hardware overheating.

Final Fantasy 16 was one of the most anticipated RPGs of 2023. Since Final Fantasy 15 was released in 2016, most gamers have been very curious about the direction the next installment of the franchise will take.

The game promised a dark story and gameplay that should be more action-oriented than the previous parts. The result is that Final Fantasy 16 looks nothing like FF15, which is very good news for fans who wanted a completely different experience.

However, shortly after launch, many gamers noticed that their PS5 consoles overheated during Final Fantasy 16’s more intense battles. It’s not hard to find examples of dissatisfied players on social media.

Final Fantasy 16: Players are complaining about PS5 crashes



For example, a user named “UrAverageJoe” states that they always keep their console clean. However, while playing FF16, his PlayStation 5 shut down without warning and he’s not the only one with this problem.

Unfortunately, these are not the only recent cases of overheating issues on Sony consoles. Since launch, there have been other instances of PS5 consoles getting dangerously hot, including a fairly well-known case where the PS5 was shut down at Best Buy due to overheating during a show. There is a possibility that the new patches will improve the performance of FF16 on Sony console and give players a better experience.

Despite these overheating issues, Final Fantasy 16 received mostly positive reviews. Critics praised the game’s world-building, dark and realistic story, and fast-paced gameplay reminiscent of action games. On Metacritic, the game currently has a rating of 88, mostly positive.

