“Our World” aboard the MS Wissenschaft in Krefeld

Krefeld. Our universe. On an exploratory tour through the universe

The exhibition ship MS Wissenschaft will be docked at the Uerding shipyard in Krefeld from Tuesday 25 July to Thursday 27 July. This time everything on the ship revolves around “our world. On a journey of discovery through the universe.” Discover the universe in a playful way with around 30 interactive displays. Interested parties can actually fly into the neighboring solar system “Alpha Centauri” or search for extraterrestrial life on distant moons. They also learn how scientists use telescopes to look far into space and analyze star explosions, for example. Other exhibits focus on Earth and deal with satellites that monitor changes caused by climate change. Cultural and historical differences in people’s ideas about the universe are also the subject of the exhibition. In addition, visitors to the exhibition learn how they can contribute to the research themselves by searching for stardust on their doorstep. Entry to the exhibition is free. The gallery is recommended for visitors ages twelve and over.

Tours take about 45 minutes

The gallery is usually open from 10 am to 7 pm (for school classes from 9 am). There are free featured tours through the gallery every day at 5 pm, and on weekends, public holidays and during school holidays at 11 am. Unfortunately, if there are too many visitors, guided tours cannot take place. Tours take about 45 minutes. Registration is not required. In addition, several appointments for groups of ten to 35 people are offered in each city – a reservation system must be used here. More information below www.ms-wissenschaft.de.