Other countries have much higher PCR testing capabilities than Germany – Germany

Since PCR tests cannot be evaluated in German laboratories, they are only given priority now. Elsewhere in Europe, a lot is possible.

The high demand for PCR tests requires maximum effort from laboratories in Germany. That’s why the ALM-accredited interest group appealed to the government last week to find quick solutions. With new prioritization rules, the federal government group followed up on that appeal on Monday.

According to the latest figures from the Robert Koch Institute, about two million people in Germany were tested using the PCR method between January 10 and 16. According to RKI, the capacity is approximately 430,000 tests per day. Comparison with other EU countries shows that Germany lags far behind.

1. Austria

The neighbors are currently doing great things. In the capital Vienna in particular, impressive logistics have been set up, which allows a capacity of 800,000 PCR tests per day – in some cases up to 1 million, as explained by the city spokesperson. In the Danube city, which has a population of nearly two million, nearly twice as many people can be tested every day than in the entire Federal Republic. As part of the “Everything gurgle” campaign, gurgling tests are used there. The advantage of these tests is that they can be performed by citizens themselves.

2. Dnemark

As far as the test numbers are concerned, the Danes are among the top runners-up in the EU comparison. In the Scandinavian country of about 5.8 million people, up to 200,000 PCR tests can be evaluated each day, counting up to 1,000 inhabitants, roughly 35 tests – ten times that of Germany. Because the value in this country is about 3.5. According to the statistics portal ourworldindata.org, Germany lies between Croatia (3.8) and Romania (3). However, the Danish government decided a few days ago to reduce the testing capabilities. This primarily affects rapid antigen tests.

3. Grobritannien

In the past few days, the British have created new PCR testing capabilities. While the value in November was still around 650,000, approximately 994,000 tests are currently possible. The carrying capacity in the UK is therefore more than double that of Germany. The large number is certainly also due to the fact that a smear test is not necessarily done in a test center. In the UK there is also the option to order a free test suite online.

