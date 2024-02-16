OpenAI now also creates video from text presets

This content was published on

February 16, 2024 – 08:01

(Keystone SDA) Software from chatbot makers ChatGPT can create videos from text specifications. The AI ​​model called Sora will initially be made available to selected creators, OpenAI head Sam Altman wrote on the X online platform on Thursday.

Experts must also explore potential security risks before the software can be widely used, Altman wrote on Internet platform X (formerly Twitter). Videos created by Sora can be up to one minute long.

On the program's website, OpenAI posted several examples along with the descriptions they were based on. One shows a woman walking down the street. The video was created entirely by artificial intelligence, with the text specifying that the woman should wear a leather jacket and a red dress and that the street should be reminiscent of Tokyo and have a lot of neon signs that are also reflected in the puddles. Other videos show, among other things, mammoths walking in the snow and a California town during the Gold Rush.

Many other companies have already developed software that can create videos from text. OpenAI admits that Sora still has weaknesses: the model sometimes makes mistakes when implementing the rules of physics. It could also happen that, for example, someone in the video takes a bite of a cookie – and then the cookie still looks whole later.

Be careful about fake videos

AI technology that generates animated images from text templates could change video production over time. At the same time, there are major concerns about the possibility of creating widespread fake videos that are difficult to distinguish from real recordings. So technology developers are working on ways to incorporate unique identification features like watermarks into videos. Sora's videos must also show that they were created by artificial intelligence.

ChatGPT has been generating hype around AI for just over a year. Just like AI chatbots, image and video creation software is also trained on vast amounts of information.