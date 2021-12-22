Online fruit trading / Newsnet in one message

In the January-August 2021 period, Dutch exports of meat, dairy products, fish, fruits and vegetables to the UK decreased by 8.1% to €2.2 billion, compared to the same period in 2020. At the same time, they increased. Total exports of these goods increased by 5.4%. As a result, the share of food exports to the UK has fallen from 8.7% to 7.6%, according to reports from the National Bureau of Statistics, CBS.



In value terms, Dutch food exports to the UK decreased by €193 million in the reporting period. Half of these exports were vegetables and fruits. In the first eight months of 2021, Dutch exporters sold 1.1 billion euros worth of fruits and vegetables to British customers. This is 14% less than in the same period in 2015. Meanwhile, the total value of exports of fruits and vegetables increased by 34%. In particular, many fresh tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, onions and pears went to the UK. These five products represent about two-thirds of the value of all fresh fruits and vegetables exported to the UK. Contrary to the general trend, the value of fresh tomato exports in January-August 2021 amounted to 169 million euros, 2% more than the 2020 level. However, peppers, cucumbers, onions and pears recorded a decrease in value in the former. Eight months from 2021. On the contrary, the UK also supplied the Netherlands with much fewer goods that depend on express logistics, such as fruit, vegetables, meat, dairy and fish. In the first eight months of 2021, Dutch companies imported these goods from the UK worth €281 million. That's only about half of what it was in 2020.

