Olympia 2021: The German 4x400m relay missed the final

After the disc epilogue: Robert Harting continues to rely on Brother Christoph

Olympic champion Robert Harting expects German discus throwers to have a tough time after taking the medal in Tokyo, but he has yet to write off his brother. “I think we have to be prepared for a long drought, unless Christoph gets the corner again,” said 36-year-old Berliner of the German news agency dpa. He himself won gold in London in 2012, and his brother Christophe was a surprise in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

The gold medal was won on Saturday evening (local time) by the Swedish favorite Daniel Stahl with a time of 68.90 meters in front of his compatriot Simon Peterson (67.39) and Austrian Lukas Weishinger (67.07). Daniel Jasinski of Wattenscheid, who was still bronzed five years ago, and Clemens Proffer (Potsdam) missed first and second places in 10th and 11th. “I found it really exciting. This is a huge success for the Swedish coaching group,” said Robert Harting. “Daniel Jasinski lacks momentum. World class simply means consistent performance.”

The three-time world champion said that he repeatedly wrote during the finals with his brother Christoph, with whom he has a difficult relationship. “He asked me when I was coming to training. But I’m out,” said Robert Harting, who finished his career three years ago.

Christoph Harting hasn’t been able to build on long distances since his victory in Rio. The 31-year-old has been nominated as a substitute for Tokyo only. “He’s been doing really well this year, he’s only started again in February,” Big Brother said. “He’s still one of those shooters with the physique to throw in the front.”