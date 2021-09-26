Nvidia’s DLSS revived, but only after release

Diablo 2: It reappears today and there is news about upcoming DLSS support, which is still quite long. Meanwhile, there is no announcement of possible FSR support.
The new revamped version of Blizzard Classic Diablo 2 with the nickname “Resurrected” has another modern graphic feature in the form of Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). AI-based anti-aliasing will come with additional performance capabilities at an as-yet-unknown point in time following today’s publication, according to lead graphic designer Kevin Todisco of collaborating developer studio Vicarious Visions. Previously, unofficial information based on DLSS entries in the program code was posted on Twitter.
It was not mentioned whether an AMD competitor’s product would also be offered in the form of FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), which can also improve frame rates in selected titles a little differently using upscaling techniques, while also smoothing the image here at the same time. As is well known, AMD’s FSR works with more GPUs and also across platforms, even if it hasn’t yet reached the quality of an Nvidia solution.
Diablo 2: Revive – Unleash
Meanwhile, Blizzard Entertainment recently released both a new live-action trailer and a cinematic trailer to coincide with the release, which should be gearing up for today’s release of Diablo 2: Resurrected. The game’s servers are scheduled to go live on September 23, 2021 at approximately 5 PM. As with the original, there will be no personal spoils, but only shared in a multiplayer game, while after the scandal of working conditions and discrimination in Blizzard, there was recently another comment on the part of the developer.
