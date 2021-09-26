Boot dispute – EU postpones trade talks with US

The European Union is delaying preparations for trade and technology talks with the United States due to a row over submarines.

Two EU diplomats in Brussels said discussions scheduled for the September 29 meeting in Pittsburgh have been suspended for the time being. EU Commission President von der Leyen previously described US and British submarine actions with Australia as unacceptable. In fact, EU member France was supposed to deliver submarines to Australia. European Union Council President Michel Paris also supported the dispute. He lamented the United States’ lack of transparency and loyalty to its transatlantic partners. European Secretary of State Roth described the submarine dispute as an “alarm bell” for the European Union. The Green Party’s foreign policy spokesman, Nouribur, called on the German government to mediate in the conflict.

Last week, the United States of America, Great Britain and Australia announced an Indo-Pacific Security Pact. Among other things, this allows Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines using technology from the two partners.

