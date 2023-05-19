G7 Summit + Eleventh Sanctions Package + France Prevents Red • Europe.Table

dear reader,

That means for Robert Habeck Departure of Patrick Gration Bitter loss – The foreign minister who was sacked on Wednesday played a crucial role in shaping the green economy minister’s energy policy.

However, Gration himself was largely confined to national politics. the Habeck’s foreign minister, Sven Gigold, coordinates EU issues. The former MEP also maintains contact with other Member States. Where there have been intersections between federal and EU policies, for example with the hydrogen strategy, coordination between the two has been reported to work well.

direct So the Graichen case has no effect on the situation in the council. But it leaves Green Minister Habek vulnerable, and at a time when resistance to the Green Deal is growing. Therefore, the Greens in the European Union Parliament see the departure of Gration, who was considered a fighter for the cause of the energy transition, bitter loss. Michael Bloss, for example, commented that it was a “mainstay of progressive energy policy.”

The back should be clarified quickly, but it is questionable how quickly this person often is In the complex intertwining of national and European energy politics he have. At BMWK, one must yearn for the parliamentary summer recess more than ever.