March 11, 2024

No delivery in sight: Ukraine awaits air defense system from Canada

Jordan Lambert March 11, 2024 2 min read

No delivery in sight

Ukraine waits in vain for air defense system from Canada

Today, March 11, 2024 | 15:26

Canada has yet to deliver the promised Nassams air defense system to Ukraine, reports report.RBCUraine“. The reason is the lack of funding from the United States, which is bringing business to a standstill,” reports “RBC Ukraine” citing the “Edmonton Journal”.

US funding constraints delay NASAMS delivery

During his visit to Edmonton this week, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said the issue of NASAMS for Ukraine is at the state level.

“We tried to speed up the process. “Unfortunately, the Americans are facing some challenges in their own financing area,” said Blair, RBC Ukraine. Everyone involved understands the importance of the project and feels a strong sense of urgency.

Air defense missile system from Norway

NASAMS is a mobile Norwegian air defense missile system capable of firing 72 missiles in 12 seconds and shooting down aircraft, helicopters and cruise missiles at a radius of 40 kilometers.

The system was developed by the Norwegian company Kongsberg and the American company Raytheon.

Advertising

Despite the Canadian charge, the US is still holding back NASAMS

Canada agreed to buy the system last year as part of a deal with the United States. But joint procurement is still on hold.

In January 2023, the Canadian Department of Defense transferred $406 million to the US government for the system.

However, it was revealed earlier this year that the US has yet to transfer this system to Canada. So it is unclear when Ukraine will receive the system.

See also  Guatemala vs Canada Tip, Prediction & Odds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

March 11, 2024 at 5:27 am US wants to be “economic partner of choice” for Indo-Pacific – Raimondo

March 11, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Trump raises concerns over US ban on TikTok – March 8, 2024 at 4:58 pm

March 10, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Princess Kate's uncle was dumped

March 10, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

Behind the scenes of science

March 11, 2024 Faye Stephens
5 min read

Swiss Football News – Lichtsteiner becomes head coach – Lucerne player Chader needs a break – Sports

March 11, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

LEGO 2K Drive Pass Season 4 features new maps, modes, and more

March 11, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

A man was shot dead at Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin

March 11, 2024 Esmond Barker