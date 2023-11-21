November 22, 2023

Eileen Curry November 21, 2023 5 min read
NHL Tuesday Night – Nashville with a miraculous turnaround – Sports


The Predators with captain Josi turned 2:3 into 4:3 in the NHL against Colorado in the final minute.

In a home game against Colorado — a top Central Division team that Nashville struggles to keep up with — the Predators trailed 3-2 with 38 seconds left. Then Filip Forsberg equalised. After only 16 seconds, Russian Jaco Trenin won in regular time.

Thanks to Premiere for the second win in a row

For the first time in club history, Nashville won a game in regular time after falling behind in the final minute. The Predators won their second straight after four previous losses. In the rankings, Nashville remains five points behind the playoff spots.

Predators captain Roman Josi, like the rest of the Swiss who participated on Tuesday night, remained without a point scored. Arizona with defenseman Janis Moser lost 1:4 at home to the Los Angeles Kings with Kevin Fiala.



