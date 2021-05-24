sport

After Bankruptcy Cases Against Denmark and Belarus – What’s wrong with Sweden?

May 25, 2021
Eileen Curry
  • In front of Belarus (Nick Pelin pictured) there was a brutal awakening of Rickard Raquel and his Swedish colleagues.

    Keystone-sda.ch

    1/9

    In front of Belarus (Nick Pelin pictured) there was a brutal awakening of Rickard Raquel and his Swedish colleagues.

  • The Swedes (pictured by Oscar Lindberg) couldn't defeat Belarus goalkeeper Danny Taylor and lost 0: 1.

    Keystone-sda.ch

    2/9

    The Swedes (pictured by Oscar Lindberg) couldn’t defeat Belarus goalkeeper Danny Taylor and lost 0: 1.

  • Swedish coach Johan Garpenlov was criticized in his first World Cup.

    Imago / ActionPictures

    3/9

    Swedish coach Johan Garpenlov was criticized in his first World Cup.

  • As early as 2013, only the Swedes were ahead of Switzerland in the World Cup gold medal.

    Keystone

    8/9

    As early as 2013, only the Swedes were ahead of Switzerland in the World Cup gold medal.

  • In the last World Cup duel against Sweden in 2019, the Swiss (pictured Kevin Viala with Eric Gustafsson) had to cross bottom in Bratislava (3: 4).

    Keystone

    9/9

    In the last World Cup duel against Sweden in 2019, the Swiss (pictured Kevin Viala with Eric Gustafsson) had to cross bottom in Bratislava (3: 4).

Sovereignty over attack and serenity in the defensive – brands in the wind. Instead, the Swedes are dominated by chaos, frantic pace, and lack of plan. For the first time in the history of the World Cup, “Tre Kronor” lost to Denmark (4: 3) and Belarus (0: 1).

Is this Swedish national team heading towards a World Cup failure? After these two embarrassing defeats, plus this fear in the 2018 world champion’s house, the criticism was also loud. Former SCRJ defender and national defender Sunny Lindstrom (41) writes in “Expressen” about “Tre Kronor”: “This is very bad, embarrassing and even harmful for Swedish hockey.”

Publication date: May 24, 2021, 8:06 pm

Last updated: May 24, 2021 at 8:17 PM

READ  Snooker: Two women get tickets for the main round - sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *