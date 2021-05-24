After Bankruptcy Cases Against Denmark and Belarus – What’s wrong with Sweden?

Sovereignty over attack and serenity in the defensive – brands in the wind. Instead, the Swedes are dominated by chaos, frantic pace, and lack of plan. For the first time in the history of the World Cup, “Tre Kronor” lost to Denmark (4: 3) and Belarus (0: 1).
Is this Swedish national team heading towards a World Cup failure? After these two embarrassing defeats, plus this fear in the 2018 world champion’s house, the criticism was also loud. Former SCRJ defender and national defender Sunny Lindstrom (41) writes in “Expressen” about “Tre Kronor”: “This is very bad, embarrassing and even harmful for Swedish hockey.”
Lindstrom still attests that this 19-year World Cup debut has sufficient potential. However, it lacks the crucial elements: “energy, passion, and emotions.” According to former EVZ striker Oskar Lindberg (29), the focus is on the players’ bench because the disc does not insert. “This is exhausting and straining us.”
The pressure is high and there is a risk of missing the quarter-finals. NHL striker Rickard Raquel (28, Anaheim), the team’s biggest star, places a large part of the responsibility on his shoulders. “I’m here to get the disc and get enough chances. But that wasn’t good enough,” says the former target owner.
Key match against Switzerland
But the strongest headwind is coach Johan Garbinlov. After three years as an assistant to Rickard Grüneburg (52, ZSC), he was promoted to Trey Kronor coach in 2019 – without ever being the coach of (club) team.
After the start of the nightmare at this World Cup, Garpenlov admits: “We did not manage to get the forces together properly. This is reflected on the ice. We still have a lot to do in this regard.” Bitter to the 53-year-old: According to a survey, Garpenlöv is not the right guy in the gang for 80 percent of “Aftonbladet” readers.
So the duel against Switzerland is an essential game. But the former candidates are stunned. A historic opportunity for our national team, who lost their last eight matches (World Cup, Olympiad) against “Tre Kronor”. The last victory was on the 3rd of May in the group stage of the World Cup in Stockholm.
Publication date: May 24, 2021, 8:06 pm
Last updated: May 24, 2021 at 8:17 PM
