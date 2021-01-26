With a head coach finally hired at Nick Sirianni, the biggest question the Eagles’ side has asked abroad is now officially what to do with Carson Wentz, the former (and possibly future) midfielder who lost his job early last season to rookie Galen Horts.

Wintz was reportedly not happy with his seats and appeared to be at odds with former coach Doug Pederson. With Pederson gone and entry into Seriani, would Wintz be ready to settle his disagreements with the organization?

Also … do the Eagles still want a Wentz like the QB1?

If you’ve been listening to some of the most connected NFL reporters these days, your guesses sound as good as theirs.

On Monday, a pair of powerful and well-resourced football correspondents shared what they had heard about Wentz’s position.

First off, Mike Jaravolo from NFL, Per 94WIP:

“I mentioned this when Doug was fired and everyone said, ‘Well, that means Carson Wentz back.’ … No, there’s more to this.”

Then, Jay Glazer of FOX Sports:

“I think the Eagles will try to work with Carson Wentz, so I don’t think it will be there, by itself.”

Very fun, albeit a bit confusing.

It appears, for now, that more pressure is on the Eagles to put things right with Wentz if both teams are to reconcile by next season. The Glazer Report makes it seem like the Vultures want Wentz back, while the Garavolo report makes it seem as though Wintz is still bitter, while leaving Eagles’ share of the relationship unclear.

There are several ways you can perform these next steps.

The Eagles could contact Wentz and say they still want him to be the primary midfielder, and Wintz could explain that he still wanted to be here.

The Eagles could reach out to Wentz and say they still want him to be the primary midfielder, but Wentz didn’t want to mend the relationship and eventually asked for a deal.

Or the vultures could contact Wentz, to say they still want him in Philly but not guarantee QB1 function, and see how Wentz reacts.

It’s all pretty cool, and it looks like no one – nobody familiar with NFL, maybe even Wentz or Eagles – knows exactly what’s coming next.

