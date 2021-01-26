UFC 257 Medical Commentary: Conor McGregor will likely be out for six months

Conor McGregor It might be the main title for this year’s UFC pay-per-view debut, but it might take some time before we see “The Notorious” in action again.

The main event is lightweight UFC 257 On Saturday in Abu Dhabi, McGregor lost a TKO second-round to Dustin Poirier. His fall was preceded by several stinging kicks in the leg, and this was reflected in the list of official medical stops Mixedmartialarts.com.

MacGregor requires a negative X-ray result on the right bronchus / fibula, otherwise it will be suspended for 180 days. Poirier was only granted a seven-day suspension for mandatory rest.

Two more fighters will likely face a six-month suspension, lightweight Frivula died (Right Hand) and Medium Weight Andrew Sanchez (Nose, left bronchus / fibula). Both require negative x-rays on their affected areas to avoid extreme suspension.

See the full list of UFC 257 medical suspensions below:

Dustin Poirier: seven-day suspension (mandatory rest)

Conor McGregor: Clearance for negative score X-ray on right leg / splint or no contest must be obtained for 180 days; Minimum 45 days no contest comment, 30 days no contact due to TKO

Michael ChandlerSeven days suspended (compulsory rest)

Dan Hooker: 45 Days TKO Suspension, 30 Days Offline Contact

Joan CalderwoodSeven days suspended (compulsory rest)

Jessica I.Suspension for 45 days for left eyebrow laceration

Mahmoud MuradovCommented: 30 days hard match, 21 days offline

Andrew Sanchez: Must have clearance for negative result from x-rays of the nose and right shin / splint or no contest for 180 days; Minimum 45 days no contest comment, 30 days no contact due to TKO

Marina RodriguezSeven days suspended (compulsory rest)

Amanda Ribas: 45 days for TKO, 30 days offline

Armand Tsarukyan: 30 days for left eyebrow and scalp laceration, 21 days without contact

Matt Frivola: A negative right-hand x-ray pass or no contest must be obtained for 180 days; Minimum no-contest suspension for 30 days, no contact for 21 days

Brad TavaresSeven days suspended (compulsory rest)

Antonio Carlos JuniorCommented: 30 days hard match, 21 days offline

Juliana PinaSeven days suspended (compulsory rest)

Sarah McMahonCommented: 30 days hard match, 21 days offline

Marcin PrachneuxCommented: 30 days hard match, 21 days offline

Khalil RountreeLeft ankle pain: 30 days suspension, 21 days non-contact

Movsar EvluevSeven days suspended (compulsory rest)

Nick Lentz: 45-day suspension for right eyebrow laceration, 30 days contactless

Amir AlbaziCommented: 30 days hard match, 21 days offline

Zhalgas ZhumagulovCommented: 30 days hard match, 21 days offline