Although the French president has taken a hostile attitude towards the United Kingdom, it will not have a material impact on Brexit’s relations with the European Union, a Conservative MP has claimed. David Jones, vice president of the European Research Group, insisted that despite Macron’s attempts to increase his power, all influence within the bloc remains with Germany. Jones said that while the French president might try to use Britain as a “whip boy” ahead of local elections next year, Britain would not hesitate to respond.

in conversation with Mr Jones, Express.co.uk, said: “I think most of the things you see in France these days are likely to prove my point, which is that Macron is tough. “It’s on show. “There is no doubt that either he thinks the UK is a good boy and what has been a bit surprising is that the UK is making it clear they are not going to be a good boy. “So no, I think Macron will continue to do that.

“But I think it will likely have very little impact on the UK’s position.” Since the UK’s exit from the European Union, tensions have erupted with France over channel crossings, vaccines and the Northern Ireland Protocol. At the same time as the EU Commission, Macron took a hard line against Britain and even refused to hold a summit with Boris Johnson to calm tensions. After the German chancellor’s resignation in September, Jones warned that the French president was trying to cement his position as a leading voice in the bloc.

It is clear that there will be a new German chancellor in Germany, and it remains to be seen what this person will look like. "But I think we cannot overlook the concrete fact that Germany is the member state that usually bears the weight of the Council of the European Union." Diplomats from the United Kingdom tried to organize a summit to re-establish relations.

But French officials refused to hold a meeting because they saw no reason to do so. High-level sources in the UK have now claimed that French officials are now trying to “fight” with Britain.

A diplomatic source told the newspaper: “The government has tried to arrange a summit, but the French are not interested. “They just said it’s pointless.”