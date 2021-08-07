New picture of Princess Charlotte

07. August 2021 – 15:52 hour

A special shot of Princess Charlotte

Prince William (39) And Duchess Kate (39) They have a new photo of their daughter Princess Charlotte (6) shared on Instagram. The six-year-old takes part in the “Big Butterfly Count”, the UK’s Butterfly Count. Under the photo, royals wrote: “We wanted to share the beautiful peacock butterfly and admiral butterflies as part of a nationwide butterfly census.”

Children’s eyes interested

The couple continued, “savebutterflies invite us all to count these amazing creatures—not just because they’re beautiful, but so important. Hopefully we can get past the total last year.”

The picture shows Princess Charlotte in pink shorts and a blue shirt with a butterfly in her hands, which the princess is looking at with interested children’s eyes. Two other photos show close-ups of the beautiful insects on purple blossoms. The photos were taken in the garden of a Cambridge house in Norfolk, according to the evening standard.