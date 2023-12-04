New Yorker stabs four people and is shot by a police officer

A man in New York reportedly stabbed four people with a steak knife, including an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. Shortly thereafter, police arrested the man on Sunday morning (local time) and killed him, investigators said. The 38-year-old is said to have committed the crimes in Queens and then set a sofa on fire.
The police were said to have received a call from a teenage girl who was connected to the alleged perpetrator. She called for help and said her cousin was killing family members, the New York Daily News reported.
When the police arrived, the man punched one of the investigators in the face and stabbed another between the neck and chest. Then a 28-year-old police officer shot him. Both investigators are in the hospital and their lives are not in danger.
The crime occurred in the Far Rockaway area, south of John F. Kennedy Airport, about an hour’s drive from downtown Manhattan.
(DAP/EPA)
You may also be interested in:
Nine people were killed in an attack on a mine in Peru. The Interior Ministry of the Andean country said that armed men entered a hole in the province of Bataz on Saturday. The criminals attacked the security forces of the Poderosa mining company, took four hostage and set off explosions. 15 people were injured and seven people were arrested. The police reportedly managed to bring the situation under control.
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”
More Stories
Volcano eruption in Indonesia – ash cloud rises kilometers
Putin planned a massive power outage in Germany
Operations at Munich Airport have been suspended