New Yorker stabs four people and is shot by a police officer

A man in New York reportedly stabbed four people with a steak knife, including an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. Shortly thereafter, police arrested the man on Sunday morning (local time) and killed him, investigators said. The 38-year-old is said to have committed the crimes in Queens and then set a sofa on fire.

The police were said to have received a call from a teenage girl who was connected to the alleged perpetrator. She called for help and said her cousin was killing family members, the New York Daily News reported.

When the police arrived, the man punched one of the investigators in the face and stabbed another between the neck and chest. Then a 28-year-old police officer shot him. Both investigators are in the hospital and their lives are not in danger.

The crime occurred in the Far Rockaway area, south of John F. Kennedy Airport, about an hour’s drive from downtown Manhattan.

