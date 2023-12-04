December 4, 2023

New Yorker stabs four people and is shot by a police officer

Esmond Barker December 4, 2023 2 min read

A man in New York reportedly stabbed four people with a steak knife, including an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. Shortly thereafter, police arrested the man on Sunday morning (local time) and killed him, investigators said. The 38-year-old is said to have committed the crimes in Queens and then set a sofa on fire.

The police were said to have received a call from a teenage girl who was connected to the alleged perpetrator. She called for help and said her cousin was killing family members, the New York Daily News reported.

When the police arrived, the man punched one of the investigators in the face and stabbed another between the neck and chest. Then a 28-year-old police officer shot him. Both investigators are in the hospital and their lives are not in danger.

The crime occurred in the Far Rockaway area, south of John F. Kennedy Airport, about an hour’s drive from downtown Manhattan.

(DAP/EPA)

You may also be interested in:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Volcano eruption in Indonesia – ash cloud rises kilometers

December 4, 2023 Esmond Barker
2 min read

Putin planned a massive power outage in Germany

December 3, 2023 Esmond Barker
3 min read

Operations at Munich Airport have been suspended

December 3, 2023 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

2 min read

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway raved about Mette Marit

December 4, 2023 Ulva Robson
1 min read

Microsoft is pouring billions into UK AI data centres

December 4, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Draft: EU plans to cut research

December 4, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Due to a trial match in the USA, Barcelona are likely paying the players money for their silence

December 4, 2023 Eileen Curry