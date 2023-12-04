Volcano eruption in Indonesia – ash cloud rises kilometers

On the Indonesian island of Sumatra, the Marabi volcano erupted and spewed a cloud of ash about three kilometers high into the sky. Local authorities said the eruption occurred early Sunday afternoon local time. There were initially no reports of casualties or damage. According to the information, the authorities established a three-kilometre exclusion zone around the crater.

Ashval arrived at Agam in the area surrounding the volcano. The sky there is temporarily dark. Residents were asked to stay in their homes.

Bisnis.com, citing the West Sumatra Nature Conservation Authority, reported that 70 hikers were on Mount Fire at the time of the eruption. Rescuers are responsible for transporting them to safety. All hiking trails are temporarily closed.

According to preliminary measurements, the 2,981-meter-high volcano initially erupted for about five minutes. Abdul Mahari, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Authority, said. “There are still other eruptions underway,” said Hendra Gunawan of the Indonesian Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazards (PVMBG). According to the centre, Marape activity has increased since January. Marapi is one of the most active volcanoes in Sumatra.

On the Indonesian island of Java there is a volcano with a very similar name: Merapi. The island of Indonesia is located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, the most geologically active region on Earth. Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur frequently along this belt. There are about 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia. (SAW/SDA/DPA)