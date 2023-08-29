New Nintendo Direct announced and there’s 15 minutes of info on Super Mario Bros. Wonder



Mario is getting its own Direct game.

With Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a big 2D platformer with Mario and Co. On October 20th many years ago, Nintendo has now announced a live stream entirely dedicated to the new game with our favorite characters from the Mario universe series – and you won’t have to wait much longer. You can get all the information here.

This is Super Mario Bros. Ultimate. Wonder Direct and this is how you watch it

When does the stream run? It will be broadcast live on August 31 at 4:00 PM.

The broadcast will last 15 minutes.

The broadcast will last 15 minutes. Where can you watch it? you can stream German YouTube channel from Nintendo Look.

Super Mario Bros.! Wonder – The first trailer for the new 2D Mario game

What exactly will be seen in the stream is not yet known. The press release only tells us that “detailed information has been given about Mario’s latest 2D adventure.”

What awaits you in Super Mario Bros. Ultimate? Wonder?

The title was previously leaked but was officially announced during Nintendo Direct in June. The game should be interesting to anyone who craves the old classic Mario games, because that’s exactly what the software is about here: you can jump in side-scrolling levels, master obstacles, and collect items.

But don’t worry about boredom: what we’ve seen so far looks like a good change. For example, sections on rails or transfers can be seen. Plus, the game isn’t solely based on the red-hat plumber alone: ​​Peach, Luigi, Toad, Yoshi, and even Daisy are also present in single-player or local co-op.

And by the way, up to four friends can play together in co-op on the couch. As you might have guessed, the title is coming to Switch.

Are you looking forward to the live broadcast? What do you particularly want to know about the game?