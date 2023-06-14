New livery: Jetblue is now truly blue

American Airlines gives its planes a new livery. The white uniform disappears. In the future, Jetblue will not only have blue in its name.

In jargon it is called Eurowhite. In recent years, this has become the popular color for aircraft paint. The Lufthansa Group supplied them to airlines. Aer Lingus, Icelandair and Air Malta also rely on a white fuselage with a color accent from empennage to fuselage, primarily Eurowhite.

The JetBlues have looked the same so far. American Airlines just added a splash of color to the tail unit. This is changing now. Because it introduced a new standard paint job that will be applied to all aircraft in the coming years as part of regular maintenance cycles.

The A321 gets a new livery

Dominant colour: blue. The body is in the color that is in its name. Only after two-thirds you will find different colored tiles. The engines are also blue, while the wings are multicolored. In addition, the Jetblue logo will be larger in the future. However, the airline is opting for a lighter, brighter blue than in the past.

“The new design helps us stand out from the crowd of established airlines,” says Marketing Director Jane O’Brien. The first aircraft to receive the new livery is the Airbus A321, registration number N982JB. It will enter service on Thursday (June 15). Jetblue operates approximately 300 aircraft.

