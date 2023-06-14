Secret Files Affair: This says Donald Trump’s body language

confidential files “Taken seriously” – this reveals Donald Trump’s body language in court The allegations against Donald Trump are more sensitive than ever, and the list of charges is long. Does the former president and presidential candidate know about it, too? published Jun 14, 2023 at 12:54 p.m

‘He’s a criminal’: After staying silent in court, Donald Trump attacks special counsel Jack Smith after hearing.

It was on Donald Trump’s Doc doc miami Appearing in court for the first time.

The day before his seventy-seventh birthday, he followed the hearing with a frown and folded his arms.

Trump’s body language in the courtroom, says a former advisor, is “not revealing, but meaningful.”

His appearance indicates that Trump has realized the seriousness of the situation, as others have noted.

When the court offered bail, it was “extremely insulting” to Trump.

On the outside, Donald Trump was as we know him: brash, accusatory, unaware of any guilt. In the court hall But where cameras and electronic devices were not allowed, the 77-year-old remained silent, looking grim and crossing his arms, those present unanimously reported.

Bending backwards, with slumped shoulders and lips stretched out, and otherwise hardly emotion on his face, Donald Trump must have shown pure displeasure during the nearly 50-minute court session.

“This is Trump when he wishes he was somewhere else. When he’s not in power, when he wants to convey to the outside world that he shouldn’t be here,” T. Cobb, a former Trump White House adviser, told CNN.

See also London Storm Warning - A storm that is crippling public life in parts of Great Britain “Donald Trump is trying to dominate the dynamic simply by acting resentful.” extra… Reuters … Court Sketches of Defendant Trump in Miami and in … Reuters … Also a closed hearing in Manhattan State Court on the “Stormy Daniels” silent money payments trial on May 23, 2023. Reuters In addition to illegal storage of classified documents in 31 cases, Trump is accused of, among other things, “conspiracy to obstruct justice.” If found guilty, he could face a long prison sentence. Reuters

Loss of control as a culprit

And further: “He’s trying to control the dynamic, simply by resenting.” With his expression and body language, Trump wants to show his strength. His court appearance “wasn’t revealing, it was purposeful.”

Trump’s body language in the courtroom indicated he understood the seriousness of the situation, and The New York Times noted in the room and wrote, “The former president, who cares about being controlling, seemed uncomfortable when accused of having too little.”

The humiliating bail agreement?

In the hall, Trump met his opponent for the first time ever: Jack Smith is the Special AdviserWhich brought him this charge with real results in terms of civil liberties. He was sitting about twenty feet away.

The special counsel watched Smith, according to The New York Times, “as three Justice Department attorneys, under his supervision, offered Mr. Trump a bail agreement to release him at his own risk and without bail, which was respectful and comforting, but also deeply offensive.”

“If only half is right, that’s toast.”

After about forty-five minutes, Trump lost patience and began to rub and fold his hands. Reporters watching the scene joked that Trump might be hungry and want to quietly celebrate his 77th birthday on Wednesday.

See also Switzerland with the highest per capita losses The day before his trial date in Miami, Trump performed what he could alone at a campaign event in New Jersey. France Press agency No one really knows what is going on inside. France Press agency Is his display of levity intended to hide the fact that Trump may be fearing the criminal consequences of his actions for the first time? Or does he still feel untouchable? France Press agency In any case, self-doubt is not an emotion Trump likes to display. France Press agency

And indeed: Shortly after the trial date, Trump stopped by a Cuban restaurant in the Black Caravan. “Food is for everyone. I think it’s going well,” Trump told reporters.

In light of the burden of proof in the case surrounding the stolen classified files, not many see it that way. William Barr, Trump’s fellow party member and former attorney general, put it this way: “If only half of the charges are true, it’s toast.”

330 confidential documents Donald Trump has been charged in the case involving classified documents stored at his private home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The former Republican president and 2024 presidential candidate is accused of, among other things, illegally maintaining classified files and conspiring to obstruct justice. Trump transferred the documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago at the end of his term in January 2021. According to the indictment, Trump kept more than 330 classified documents from his term as chairman of the golf club. It concerns classified documents, among other things, about US nuclear weapons, US military plans, military capabilities and activities of other countries, and the nuclear capacity of another country. See also Science-exciting discovery - researchers have found traces of DNA millions of years old in mammoth teeth The 49-page indictment contains photos of boxes that were actually for the National Archives that were stored at Mar-a-Lago: among other things in the ballroom, bathroom, and showers. In addition to illegally keeping classified documents in 31 cases, Trump is accused of conspiracy to obstruct justice, among other things. If Trump is found guilty, he could face a long prison sentence. It is the first federal indictment against a former president in US history.

With the daily update, you stay up to date on your favorite topics and never miss any more news about current world events.

Receive the most important information directly in your mailbox every day.

View comments