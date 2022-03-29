Ukraine bar. Chechen leader Kadyrov calls for storming Kyiv +++ Johnson: He must be stubborn.

According to her statements, the Ukrainian armed forces are trying to repel attacks by Russian units in several places. Russian advances on the city of Slovjansk in the southeastern Donetsk region and on the small town of Barvinkove in the Kharkiv region, about an hour’s drive away, are said to be on hold, according to a report. The status report of the Ukrainian General Staff, which was posted on Facebook on Tuesday evening, has become.

In the Luhansk region in the east of the country, attempts are being made to contain Russian attacks around the towns of Rubyshyn with a population of 60,000, Lysichansk with a population of 100,000, and Bubasna with a population of 20,000. Ukraine reported regular fighting from the vicinity of the three cities. This is to prevent the Russian forces from passing the Ukrainian forces.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side maintains the comprehensive defense of the besieged and besieged port city of Mariupol. In the Chernihiv region in the north of the country, efforts are being made to halt the Russian advance.

The forces responsible for the defense of the capital continued to fight around Kyiv and took control of the situation in the towns of Motychin, Lisny, Kapitanivka and Dmitrievka in western Kyiv. According to Ukrainian information, Russian units were expelled from the city of Irbin in the northwest of Kyiv, which for a long time fought fierce battles. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Mayor Oleksandr Markushin in two separate video messages on Telegram on Monday. However, Markushin asked the residents not to return to the city yet, as it was not yet safe there.

She added that Russian units are weak and disoriented, and a large part of the forces are isolated from the main armed forces and logistics. That is why Moscow is trying to compensate for the weak combat effectiveness with artillery fire and missile attacks. The information cannot be independently verified.