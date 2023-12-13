New Hanseatic League A kitsch boater takes hikers to enjoy the sunset in the Baltic Sea, in front of the Polish town of Świnoujście, formerly known as Świnoujście.

A kitsch boater takes hikers to enjoy the sunset in the Baltic Sea, in front of the Polish town of Świnoujście, formerly known as Świnoujście. The battleship was designed in the form of a gear, a type of ship of the Hanseatic League. From the 12th to the 17th century, this group of cities maintained trade in the Baltic and North Seas as far as Great Britain. Since 2018, there has been a new Hanseatic League made up of eight EU countries: Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ireland and the Netherlands. Germany, as the heartland of the historic Hanseatic League, is missing because the new federal government, whose finance ministers agreed to the agreement, is directed against German-French supremacy in the European Union. After the British decided to leave in 2016, the Netherlands in particular began to lack communication between the “big players.” As an alliance, the Neo-Hanseids have roughly the same economic weight as the United Kingdom. The basic position that unites them is patriotic, liberal and somewhat fiscally conservative – and it is not surprising that Paris in particular distrusts the new Hanseatic League. Yesterday’s merchants were coldly calculating, protective of their own interests, and showed no inclination to support others out of good-heartedness. (Photo: Peter Hirth/Leaf/Keystone)

Manfred Rösch heads FuW’s Opinion Department. More information

