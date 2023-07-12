New Foundation: The German Orthopedic Foundation wants to promote research and science

Wiesbaden (ots)

It wants to promote research projects and studies, be a platform for interdisciplinary scientific discourse and become active as a network between classical and integrative medicine: the newly founded German Osteology Foundation for Research and Science. At the impressive foundation ceremony sponsored by Hessian Premier Boris Rein on July 12 at the Kurhaus Wiesbaden, it became clear that the groundbreaking for a landmark project had now been laid. Many guests, such as university professors of various specialties from all over Germany, doctors, osteopaths, and representatives of associations and institutions, have found their way to Wiesbaden.

The Board of Directors consists of Prof. Dr. Holger Kramer, University Professor and holder of the first Research Chair in Complementary Medical Procedures at the Institute for General Medicine and Professional Care at the University Hospital Tübingen and at the Bosch Health Campus in Stuttgart. Another member of the board of directors is multiple world champion and Olympic champion in the high jump, orthopedic ambassador Heike Henkel. The board of directors is completed by Prof. Marina Furmann, President of the Association of Orthopedists in Germany (VOD), University Professor and Osteopathic Physician, who heads the association.

In recent years, VOD has funded a large number of research projects, scientific works, randomized clinical studies, and publications. The creation of Orthopedic Education was also a milestone and a project initiated and made possible by VOD. But research and science are becoming increasingly important and a professional association has to fulfill many other tasks and goals, which also increase with the growing number of members and patients, and it cannot be the first point of contact for science and research in the long term. This situation has made it increasingly necessary to create our own organization in order to better enable and promote the stated goal of independent, and, in the future, university research.

The German Osteology Foundation for Science Research has set itself the task of upholding this main and important mission: adhering to the motto “We create facts – together, for everyone!” The foundation was presented to the public in July after a long and thorough preparation. The Speaker of the Hesse State Parliament, Astrid Wallmann MdL, congratulated her at the festivities.

The importance of the founding ceremony was also emphasized in the presence and speech of Prof. Dr. Gerd Antez Director of the German Cochrane Center 1997-2018. “For orthopedics, too, is a great challenge to firmly approach and master the step from individual case reports to successful recovery to systematic demonstration of efficacy and benefits. The Foundation creates the framework conditions for taking this path at a high level of quality,” he said, referring to the German Orthopedic Foundation.

The institution itself was introduced by Professor Marina Furman. “Never go a day without looking for another step” – the motto of osteopath and scientist Dr. Viola M. Freeman is the motivation and the message. “As a non-profit foundation, we support research and scientific projects around basic research and the modus operandi of orthopedic medicine. In this way, we can enable researchers to carry out important projects, new findings and advances in orthopedic research,” says the professor. Marina Furman.

Hayek Henkel and Professor Dr. Holger Kramer gave an overview of future projects. “Osteopathy has done much around the world for its scientific foundation and support. What has been lacking so far is a common vision – and simply financial means. The Foundation will help conduct urgently needed clinical studies to the highest scientific standards in order to determine the effects and modalities of osteopathic medicine.” Urgently to examine medical problems, ”underlined university professor Holger Kremer.

“Although it takes years of well-established training or a course of study to be able to practice osteopathy in a qualified manner, it is not highly regarded. It is precisely because of my positive experiences that I would like to support osteopaths and osteopaths in taking it more seriously.” IMPORTANT In addition to the positive experiences, there is of course also more reliable scientific evidence for this. Osteology is already an indispensable component of health care and prevention, not just for top athletes. We cannot afford it, with the increasing “failures” due to prolonged complaints, injuries, and health care costs The increasing concomitant abandonment of such a successful form of medical treatment,” added Heike Henkel, a former competitive athlete and ambassador for orthopedic medicine.

Osteopathic medicine is an independent, holistic form of medicine in which diagnosis and treatment are done with the hands. Orthopedic treatment gets to the bottom of the causes of complaints and treats the person as a whole. Orthopedic treatment is useful for many diseases and is treated preventively.

