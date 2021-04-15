Netflix exclusively acquires all Sony movies – Spider-Man, Jumanji, Bad Boys and many more

Chest 15.04.2021 13:25

Media company Sony and streaming service Netflix have agreed a huge deal. This should not only boost the businesses of the two companies, but also bring many interesting movies for Netflix customers.

The current trend is to open a streaming service as long as you have the rights to movies and series that can find an international audience. In addition to the big fish in the business, like Netfix and Amazon Prime, several smaller streaming services have also started in recent years. In addition to Disney + and Apple TV +, services like Paramount + will also be available in the future. One company appears not to be willing to participate in the hype. Sony has now decided to take a different approach with its films.

Sony and Netflix will work closely together over the next five years. The two companies signed a deal giving Netflix the right to show Sony movies as the first post-show broadcast service. This means that once a Sony movie is ready to land on the streaming service, Netflix must be ordered first before receiving other shows. Additionally, Netflix includes many Sony movies that have been shown in the past in its shows.

So far, the deal only affects the stream of films that have already been shown in cinemas. But if Sony decides to start playing one or even several movies live on its streaming service and not in the cinema, then Netflix will definitely be the first point of contact.

Unfortunately, the deal only affects the United States at the moment. It is very likely that this will also be transferred to the international business of the two companies.