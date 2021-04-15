Economy

Netflix exclusively acquires all Sony movies – Spider-Man, Jumanji, Bad Boys and many more

April 15, 2021
Faye Stephens

Media company Sony and streaming service Netflix have agreed a huge deal. This should not only boost the businesses of the two companies, but also bring many interesting movies for Netflix customers.

