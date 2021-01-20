science

NASA says the “mole” on Mars will not be drilled any longer

by
The Martian “Mole” will stop his brave attempts to dig on the Red Planet.

After landing in 2018, the heat probe, or “mole,” of NASA’s Insight spacecraft dealt with Friction problems Meanwhile, investigators have worked to try to find out more about the internal heat sources that power Mars. When you dig a mole, it will bounce off unexpectedly hard regolith (or soil).

0
Faye Stephens
Written By
