NASA says the “mole” on Mars will not be drilled any longer

The Martian “Mole” will stop his brave attempts to dig on the Red Planet.

After landing in 2018, the heat probe, or “mole,” of NASA’s Insight spacecraft dealt with Friction problems Meanwhile, investigators have worked to try to find out more about the internal heat sources that power Mars. When you dig a mole, it will bounce off unexpectedly hard regolith (or soil).

NASA announced Thursday (January 14) that the German Space Center (DLR) will abandon its historic mission to deploy the first underground mole on Mars.

The decision was announced days after the External Scientific Review Board – given a routine NASA request to extend the InSight mission based on its science output – publicly approved the mission extension, but The agency was asked to follow up on the mole’s work with lower priority. The review board report also indicated that InSight will likely run out of power before its newly expanded mission ends in December 2022, unless the priority of some tools is canceled.

Mars Insight in Pictures: NASA’s mission to explore the core of the Red Planet

InSight’s last attempt to drive a mole underground took place on January 9th. With the help of ground controllers on the ground, the mole moved about an inch (2 or 3 cm) below the surface, and the team used a scoop on the spacecraft’s robotic arm to “scrape off the soil on the probe and compact it to provide additional friction,” NASA said in the same announcement.

Controllers commanded InSight to make 500 strokes with a hammer to push the mole in, but the probe did not budge from its shallow perch. The mission originally called for Insight to deploy sensors once the mole is 10 feet (3 meters) below the surface, but the mole is only a few inches.

“We gave it our all, but Mars and the heroic mole are still incompatible,” said DLR Tillman Spoon, the lead investigator on the heat-flow beam instrument and the physical properties that include the mole, in a NASA statement. “Fortunately, we learned a lot that will benefit future missions that try to dig into the ground,” he added.

“What we’ve tried to do – dig deep with a very small device – is unprecedented,” said Troy Hudson, a scientist and engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory who led the Mole’s efforts, in the same NASA statement. “I have had the opportunity to take this [effort] Until the end is the greatest reward. “

This image sequence shows the heat probe hidden on NASA’s Insight Mars probe emerging from the crater it dug on the Red Planet during its numerous drilling attempts. (Photo credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech)

NASA has indicated that future Mars missions will want to move underground for applications such as reaching water ice or to search for microbial life beneath the surface. The agency said that InSight’s failure to drill into the surface of Mars is due to “unexpected properties” of the soil, which has proven more difficult to penetrate than the materials encountered by two previous missions to Mars.

While the mole failed to reach its primary goal, the team behind the investigation learned other lessons from the experience. The team used InSight its arm and scoop in ways engineers never expected, like using these tools to squeeze and lower the mole.

This hard-earned experience will be beneficial when InSight’s robotic arm buries the rope that sends data and energy to the vehicle’s seismometer. Once the rope is under Martian regolith, it will be better protected from temperature changes that affect the quality of seismic data. Despite these challenges, NASA said, InSight has recorded more than 480 earthquakes from Mars nearly two years later on Earth on the Red Planet.

Not only will InSight’s expanded mission include monitoring earthquakes, but the spacecraft will also collect data via a radio experiment to see if the planet’s core is solid or liquid. Weather sensors will also help scientists better understand meteorological conditions on Mars, along with ongoing data from NASA. Curiosity wandering Mission (which published weather tools in 2012) and NASA Rover perseverance, Is scheduled to land on Mars on February 18th.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace. Follow us On TwitterSpacedotcom And on Facebook.