Electrolux is certified by Swissatest for excellence in removing bacteria and viruses

(Zurich) (PPS) The famous Test Proficiency Center Swissatest Testmaterials AG gives specific programs for many household appliances from the Swedish manufacturer Electrolux with the newly developed hygiene mark. This shows how many viruses and bacteria were effectively removed by the corresponding programs. This provides valuable guidance to consumers and is an important step towards greater transparency in everyday home life.

When washing clothes or washing dishes, dirt and germs should be removed as quickly and as environmentally friendly as possible. But what is the most suitable program for this? The newly developed hygiene card creates more transparency. “We know from our field studies that many people are concerned about the spread of bacteria and viruses,” comments Marius Rubinaker, product line manager at Electrolux. In a recent Electrolux 1 study, fighting germs was at the top of the list for more than one in ten adults.

The following Electrolux software has been awarded the Swissatest rating:

Washing machines: Hypoallergenic / hypoallergenic steam program removes over 99.99% of bacteria and viruses, including Staphylococcus aureus and Enterococcus faecalis

Clothes dryer: Hygiene/Steam program removes over 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including Candida albicans and E. coli

Dishwasher: ExtraHygiene function removes over 99.9999% of bacteria and viruses, including Micrococcus luteus and MS2.

Even before the introduction of the Swissatest brand, all Electrolux devices have passed the most stringent laboratory tests. However, this certification goes further as it can demonstrate high performance in virus removal. For example, tests have shown Electrolux to be successful against non-enveloped viruses such as Escherichia coli bacterium MS2. This type of virus is usually difficult to inactivate because it has a high tolerance for disinfection and cleaning procedures.

Cooperation between Swissest and Electrolux

The hygiene label was created in close collaboration between Swissatest and Electrolux. The basis for this is formed by the specially developed test protocols from Swissatest, which record the removal of viruses and bacteria in specific programs and require specific germ reduction. To verify the devices, Swissatest applied viruses and bacteria to the carriers in the company’s microbiology lab and determined the number of germs before and after the process of washing, drying or washing dishes. For example, if there are 10,000,000 Staphylococcus aureus before washing and only 100 after washing, a reduction of 99.999% will be achieved.

The development of the hygiene label is the answer to a critical consumer need that has increased even more during the pandemic, says Christian Portmann, CEO of Swissatest: “Swissatest has many years of experience in hygiene testing of various household appliances. Through the hygiene label, we make a solid contribution to the Guidance by sharing our overall vision for laundry operations, considering cleaning performance, sustainability and hygiene aspects with the end consumer.”

[1] The Truth About Laundry, 2020 report was based on a survey of 12,000 consumers in 12 European countries, including Switzerland.