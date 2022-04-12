science

Photonics: Following Nature’s Example

April 12, 2022
Faye Stephens

Play with light and color is ubiquitous in nature. Over the course of evolution, plants and animals have evolved bright colors, metallic reflections, and intricate patterns that can be used to draw attention to themselves or to deceive predators. To do this, they often use pigments – particles that selectively absorb light. But there is another mechanism. Large green metallic flies, for example, do not have any pigment on their external support structure. Same for the morpho butterfly, roughly Morpho Raynor With their big blue wings as well as golden beetles like Aspidimorpha sanctaecrucis.

