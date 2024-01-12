January 12, 2024

Science You Can Touch: Engineering Days for those interested in technology at HSNR

Faye Stephens January 12, 2024 2 min read
The Engineering Days will be held at Niederrhein University on January 19-20 (Image: HSNR)

Krefeld. At the Krefeld Süd campus (parking at Obergath 79) of the Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences (HSNR), there are hands-on applied science training: on Engineering Days on Friday, January 19 (9am-4pm) and Saturday, January 20 (9am-13 Noon (noon) The four technical departments are offered, namely Chemistry, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, Process Engineering as well as Industrial Engineering.

In the two-day indoor exhibition in the lobby of Building J, visitors learn about the campus and laboratories, find out more about students' teaching and research projects, and get advice and information about applications and registration from the central hub. Student counseling service. They can also get advice from expert representatives from the four departments about work-study programs and the orientation semester in April.

Students submit their own exciting projects, including an AI-based self-driving garbage advisor, a dart-throwing robot, a logistics unit for mixed vegetable boxes, a cocktail machine, and a robotic clutch.

Dual or former HSNR students are available to answer questions about daily working life and report on their experiences at their company.

Anyone who would like to see the self-made race car that the students use to get to the Hockenheimring and compete in the Formula Student racing series can see it for themselves on site. The HSNR racing team designs, builds and markets its vehicles independently.

At MakerSpace, students test their knowledge from lectures with professional support and put it directly into practice. They will deliver exactly what they were working on in the engineering days.

The event is free and registration is not necessary. If you would like to attend with your school class or course, HSNR will be happy to arrange an additional programme. Register at: studioienberatung(at)hs-niederrhein.de

More information about the program: https://www.hs-niederrhein.de/engineering-days/

