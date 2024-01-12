January 12, 2024

Evolutionary Dead End : Nombat is getting too hot

Faye Stephens January 12, 2024 2 min read

Before the arrival of Europeans and the foxes and cats they introduced, bandits lived among ants (Myrmicobius fasciatus), also called numbats, is distributed throughout most of southern and western Australia. However, habitat destruction and hungry new arrivals have decimated their numbers so dramatically that the species remains only in two small nature reserves in the western part of the country. Climate change may ultimately jeopardize their survival in the wild in the future. As a study conducted by Christine Cooper of Curtin University and her team in the Journal of Experimental Biology points out:: Rising temperatures will likely cause species to reach an evolutionary dead end.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Science You Can Touch: Engineering Days for those interested in technology at HSNR

January 12, 2024 Faye Stephens
4 min read

Alexander Gerst: How astronauts search for traces of life on the moon

January 12, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Science: When and how the largest great ape disappeared

January 11, 2024 Faye Stephens

You may have missed

2 min read

Evolutionary Dead End : Nombat is getting too hot

January 12, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

British Paralympics and the sporting community are urging the UK Government to reinstate a dedicated Disability Minister

January 12, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

The Royals will travel there in 2024

January 12, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Science You Can Touch: Engineering Days for those interested in technology at HSNR

January 12, 2024 Faye Stephens