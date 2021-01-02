sport

Nagy Harris defeats Notre Dame defender at Rose Bowl after Megan Rapinoe asked him to

by
Nagy Harris defeats Notre Dame defender at Rose Bowl after Megan Rapinoe asked him to

Mission accomplished.

In the semifinals of Friday’s College Football Rose Bowl match between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Harris did just that, bouncing over a fighting Irish defender during a 53-yard gain in the first quarter.

Why is Rapinoe required? Harris had said at a Rose Bowl press conference on Tuesday that he looks forward to an American football superstar.

Harris became famous for partying after scoring a goal with his arms outstretched, as Rapinoe celebrated a goal at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

Here’s what Harris said about Rapinoe when he was speaking with reporters this week:

Harris said, “Megan is going crazy.” “She’s from California, first of all, and she listens to Nipsey. Nipsey Hussle, one of my favorite rappers too. She screamed to him.

Really, all the things she stands for. It’s a feminist and how women in the world are treated unfairly and how they get paid differently and differently from men.

“She stands up for it all. I love how she does it. Obviously, the social injustice that happens, plays a role in all of that. And to be a woman and say all these things, and it might be scary for her, because she is a woman in what they say is a man’s world, And she’s just playing a role, standing up, not listening to all the naysayers out there and really standing up for what she believes in, it’s motivating.

“As a male, I think you could say, maybe a lot of males don’t like to say they look at a woman nowadays. But I really look up to her, just for what she does outside of sports. And I guess I had to give her a shout and stuff.”

Rapinoe responded to Harris’ comments on Twitter by saying to “Someone’s hitch for me!”

Alabama went on to defeat Notre Dame 31-14, and advanced to the national championship match.

Nagy Harris from Alabama often imitates Rapinoe celebrating a goal after scoring down.

0
Eileen Curry
Written By
More from Eileen Curry

Notre Dame players discuss Alabama’s defense and how it compares to Georgia and Clemson

It’s not uncommon to have a common opponent or two with an...
Read More

You may also like

Mike Glennon starts in the middle for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Mike Glennon starts in the middle for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Source - Dolphin Cook in the Minnesota Vikings season finale against the Detroit Lions after the death of the father

Source – Dolphin Cook in the Minnesota Vikings season finale against the Detroit Lions after the death of the father

Green Bay Packers feared LT David Bakhtiari's knee injury at the end of the season, the source says

Green Bay Packers feared LT David Bakhtiari’s knee injury at the end of the season, the source says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *