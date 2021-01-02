Mission accomplished.

In the semifinals of Friday’s College Football Rose Bowl match between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Harris did just that, bouncing over a fighting Irish defender during a 53-yard gain in the first quarter.

Why is Rapinoe required? Harris had said at a Rose Bowl press conference on Tuesday that he looks forward to an American football superstar.

Harris became famous for partying after scoring a goal with his arms outstretched, as Rapinoe celebrated a goal at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

Here’s what Harris said about Rapinoe when he was speaking with reporters this week:

Harris said, “Megan is going crazy.” “She’s from California, first of all, and she listens to Nipsey. Nipsey Hussle, one of my favorite rappers too. She screamed to him.

Really, all the things she stands for. It’s a feminist and how women in the world are treated unfairly and how they get paid differently and differently from men.

“She stands up for it all. I love how she does it. Obviously, the social injustice that happens, plays a role in all of that. And to be a woman and say all these things, and it might be scary for her, because she is a woman in what they say is a man’s world, And she’s just playing a role, standing up, not listening to all the naysayers out there and really standing up for what she believes in, it’s motivating.

“As a male, I think you could say, maybe a lot of males don’t like to say they look at a woman nowadays. But I really look up to her, just for what she does outside of sports. And I guess I had to give her a shout and stuff.”

Alabama went on to defeat Notre Dame 31-14, and advanced to the national championship match.