Oscar Chiboy is leaving the WVU basketball program and will not be returning to the team

(Bob Huggins Friday Zoom Conference)

Morgantown, W. – Oscar Chiboy, sophomore WVU striker, has moved away from Mountaineer’s basketball program and will not return to him for personal reasons. This was announced by coach Bob Huggins on Friday morning.

“Oscar has our full support, and we certainly wish him all the best during this time,” said Huggins.

“Did that surprise me? No. What do we do in the future? We will win more matches. I think this gives us a chance to be able to expand the ground a bit more. Guys like JB (Jalen Bridges) will be able to spread the floor, take pictures and give Derek (Culver) space.” The biggest to work there. “

Huggins emphatically stated that Tshiebwe would not be returning to the team.

Absolutely not, Huggins said.

Chiboy pulls out one of his best shows this season. He scored 12 points and snatched 15 rebounds on Tuesday against Northeastern.

“I had a good conversation with Coach Huggins,” Chibuy said after Tuesday’s win. He said, “I don’t need to think. Do a play. If you do, then you do. If you missed it, you missed it. Just play and play hard. I don’t think I’ve been playing as hard as the way I’ve always played. ”

“We have men who work their butts. They have worked their butts all summer for a chance,” Huggins said.

Tshiebwe was in its second season with Mountaineers. He averaged 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in 10 games this season.

Tshiebwe has been one of the most notable recruits to join the WVU program in recent years, and he made it onto the scene in his new season a year ago. Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Kennedy Catholics (PA) HS Grad led mountain climbers in scoring (11.2 points) and rebounds (9.3) as freshmen.

“Anytime you are a man, it opens up opportunities. Everything they make of it.” Huggins said.

More minutes will likely go to Kabir Gaby Usapuhen, too. His average time in competition is 19 minutes as one of the best reserve players in West Virginia.

“We just want Gabby to stay in the match. What Gabby does for us is better than any other big company we have. We couldn’t keep him in the game long enough.” Huggins said, “Gabi has been very valuable to us for many different reasons.”

Bridges is a rookie student who averaged 6.4 minutes per game this season.

“JB, a year ago at the end of the year bounced the ball better than anyone other than Derek in practice before it was closed. We were all excited and excited about JB getting the time.” He struggled a little to this point in kicks, but I am I feel 100 percent confident that he is a man who will be able to go out there, take pictures and spread the earth. “

WVU’s forward depth received a hit earlier this week when freshman Isaiah Cottrell lost to the season due to a torn hock he suffered in a Northeastern match.

“He went into effect yesterday with his motorcycle and kept training completely because he didn’t want to miss anything. That’s the kind of guys we’re fortunate enough to have in this program,” Huggins said.

Mountaineers hit the road to take on Oklahoma (5-2, 1-1 Big 12) on Saturday. The tip in Norman is set to 4 PM

The Sooners initially started 5-2 and have split between close competitors in the Big 12 play. In their second game of the season, OU beat TCU 82-78. In their last game on December 22, the Sooners won a basketball by Texas Tech, 69-67.

Oklahoma has the second best scoring rate in the Big 12 with an average of 82.7 points per game. However, they allowed the second most points in the league with an average of 70.9 points per game under Lone Kruger.

“The biggest problem is that they have a great coach. He has a great imagination to see things that you don’t really have to be on the ground to see because of his background.”

West Virginia is swept in both meetings against the Sooners last year. OU defeated the Mountaineers by 10 points in Norman and by 11 points in Morgantown.

WVU continues the road trip Monday in Oklahoma. The Mountaineers will face the Big 12’s top scorer and one of the nation’s best recruits in the Class of 2020. Cade Cunningham averages 19.1 points per game for Cowboys (6-2, 0-2 Big 12).