Molecular biologist Steve Pascolo talks about the potential of mRNA vaccines

Already in the bodies of many Swiss there is an mRNA vaccine from Biontech or Moderna. But many people are still skeptical about the new technology. “This technology is a medical revolution,” says mRNA vaccine pioneer Steve Pascolo with conviction. In an interview with Al-Ittihad newspaper Mister mRNA “work” attempts to eliminate fears and doubts about vaccination with the new technology.

“There is no more chemistry in a new mRNA vaccine than a sweet drink, and many people drink this without hesitation,” Pascolo asserts. He noted that old vaccines also contain chemicals, such as preservatives. “For the flu vaccine, you also need chicken eggs from millions of chickens,” Pascolo says. “It is different with the mRNA Covid vaccine, it does not consume eggs. It is vegetarian, so to speak.”

mRNA is the carrier of information

An RNA messenger is a carrier of information, like an email, but is deleted after accessing it. “The cell is working as per our instructions. The trick is that this message doesn’t end up as spam, but is actually used as an instruction.”

Cancer and Alzheimer’s disease in focus

mRNA researchers Sahin and Pascolo, who lead the mRNA Platform for Cancer Research at the University Clinic in Zurich, firmly believe in the huge potential of this technology. They say that you can not only fight viruses with it, but also cure almost anything. Even diseases of civilization such as cancer or Alzheimer’s.