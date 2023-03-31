Mirova strengthens its strategic ambitions in the US markets by appointing an American CEO

Mirova, a subsidiary of Natixis Investment Managers specializing in sustainable investing, has appointed Zainab Bennani as CEO of Mirova US and Global Head of Business Development at Mirova. Founded in 2017 in the United States, the subsidiary employs more than 25 people and currently has $8.4 billion under management. US markets are central to the development of assets under management for the US team’s global equity strategy, expansion of the impact investment offering and development of private asset offerings.

Bennani’s appointment as CEO of Mirova US and Global Head of Business Development of Mirova will be effective from May 2023. She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Mirova’s next phase of growth from nearly 17 years at Mirova and Natixis Investment Managers, most recently as Chief Operations & Development Officer Prior to that, he was Vice President of Information, Director of Equity Portfolio and Head of Governance Research in Support of US Business.





Following Zainab’s appointment, Ritesh Shah, the current interim CEO of US Mirova, will transition to the position of Global Head of Corporate Development at Mirova. Zainab and Rich will continue to report to Guillaume Abel, Executive Vice President of Mirova. Jens Peers, who has served as CIO since Mirova US was founded, will continue to focus on his investment responsibilities.

Philippe Zawaty, CEO of Mirova: “10 years after its inception, Mirova continues its mission to transform the economy into a more sustainable and inclusive model. Zineb has played a key role in the company’s development since Mirova was founded. I am confident that it will be able to implement its ambitious roadmap and support Our strategic development is international and our goal is to become a global leader in impact investing.”

