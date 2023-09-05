Middle East – Israel and Saudi Arabia are getting closer – especially because of the United States – News

Saudi Arabia has attracted attention on the diplomatic scene in recent months: rapprochement with Iran, readmitting Syria to the Arab League, and convening an international conference on Ukraine. This could now be followed by another milestone: rapprochement with Israel. A Palestinian delegation is scheduled to travel to Riyadh this week. Middle East correspondent Thomas Guterson, and Susan Brunner, head of the SRF’s foreign editorial team, answer the most important questions.

Thomas Guterson SRF’s Middle East correspondent

Thomas Guterson has lived in Oman since 2023 and reports from the Middle East for SRF. He studied international relations in Geneva.

Susan Bruner Head of the foreign editorial department

Susan Brunner worked for SRF as a Middle East correspondent between 2018 and 2022. It originated in Canada, Scotland, Germany and Switzerland. I studied journalism in Ottawa. At SRF Radio she was first an editor and presenter on SRF Radio 3. Then she went to San Francisco as a correspondent, and after her return she became a correspondent in French-speaking Switzerland. She also moderated the program “Tagestalk” on SRF Radio 1. Susan Brunner also gained television experience on the program “10vor10”. Since September 2022, she has headed the foreign editorial team at SRF Radio.

What is behind this approach?

The rapprochement negotiations have been going on for more than ten years and are progressing slowly, without achieving significant progress. For example, Israeli planes are allowed to fly over Saudi airspace. But Saudi Arabia does not recognize Israel as a state. In contrast, Bahrain, the UAE, Morocco, and Sudan normalized their relations with Israel – primarily mediated by the United States. The United States hopes that Saudi Arabia will also join it, which has not happened so far.

US President Joe Biden appears to have a great interest in bringing the two countries closer together. He emphasized this several times. What can the United States offer the Saudis? Saudi Arabia primarily wants a military alliance that is bulletproof from the USA – that is, the USA is contractually obligated to defend Saudi Arabia in the event of an attack. Such a promise currently exists. But when Yemeni rebels set fire to gas fields in southern Saudi Arabia in 2019, no help arrived from the United States. Therefore, the Saudis want more than just talk. Second, the Saudis want to prepare for the post-oil era. The focus is on nuclear energy. Saudi Arabia wants to enrich uranium itself. This depends on support from the United States of America.

Is the far-right government in Israel an obstacle?

The Saudis are less interested in the relationship with Israel and more interested in what they get from the United States. The current government in Israel is not really ready to make concessions on the Palestinian issue. Saudi Arabia is trying to exploit this to increase American risks. Saudi Arabia is playing a game on two levels. The less the Palestinians have, the more the Saudis allow themselves to cover up their concessions towards Israel.

The sticking point in the rapprochement is the Palestinian issue. What does the Palestinian delegation expect from the Saudis?

They have a long list of desires: First, they want more control over parts of the occupied West Bank, which are now fully controlled by Israeli security forces. Second, they want an American consulate in Jerusalem for the Palestinians again. This remained in place until 2019. But US President Donald Trump then closed the consulate when he recognized Jerusalem as the unified capital of Israel – at the time as the first and only state. Third, they want a Saudi consulate in Jerusalem to handle Palestinian concerns and travel requests. Fourth: money. Some time ago, Saudi Arabia cut off the supply of funds to the Palestinians.

legend: In August, an Israeli plane made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia for the first time ever. Pictured: Travelers arrive safely in Israel.

Imago/Zuma wire



So you’re giving up your claim to your country?

Yes, and this is new: one’s own state is no longer the final condition for the Palestinian leadership to agree to the normalization of Saudi Arabia’s relations with Israel. Clearly, fulfilling some of the desires on this wish list is now sufficient – ​​and perhaps realpolitik. But your goal still remains your own state.

How likely is it that Saudi Arabia and Israel will actually normalize their relations?

The question is when such a deal will be reached – this year or in ten years? Both countries are interested in resolving conflicts in the region. Saudi Arabia and Israel are interested in establishing trade relations with each other. In this regard, the trend is determined.

The speed at which this progress should be achieved now depends, first, on whether the Israeli government is prepared to make minimal concessions to the Palestinians. This government is not that. Second, it has to do with how much Saudi Arabia receives from the United States. And third, how willing is the Saudi Crown Prince to sell out the Palestinian demand in a deal with the United States, which would certainly be very beneficial for Saudi Arabia.