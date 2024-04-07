Michael Dabool was beaten in a bodybuilding show

Michael Dabool is one of the best bodybuilders in Classic Physique right now. The Syrian-born athlete has been competing for Great Britain for years and has celebrated some sporting success in recent months. Offstage, an untoward incident occurred. Michael Dapool was beaten backstage at a bodybuilding show in England.

Selena Schulz Gets Pro Card in Great Britain

After the Arnold Classic 2024 finally opened the competition season in March, the past few weeks have seen various events and pro qualifiers take place. This weekend, they won a license coveted by athletes and others in Great Britain.

Selena Schulz, who had already impressed at the Invictus Cup in Germany a week ago, took advantage of this opportunity. The bikini star, who is just 21 years old, has won her pro card and now has her next goal set on qualifying for the Olympics.

But off the stage, athletes have more than sports victories to celebrate. Later in the evening, a video showing a man lying on the ground went viral on social media. It has to be classic physique professional Michael Dabool, who appeared on the site a few hours ago on his Instagram story. However, the IFBB Pro was initially unclear.

Michael Dabool was beaten and suffered broken ribs

After a while, the classic physique athlete spoke about himself. Michael Dapool confirmed he was attacked by four men at the 2BroShow in England. Some of his ribs were broken. Also, his nose was partially fractured and his left eye was injured.

The whole thing happened as Michael DaPool went to the back of the show after the match. Prior permission was sought and received. Later, when he went to the back area, four security personnel suddenly came and attacked him.

Police have arrested two of the four accused and are looking for the other two. Witnesses are interviewed and video recordings are evaluated.