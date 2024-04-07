USA vs Canada in SheBelieves Cup Final

The host United States soccer players are in the final of the SheBelieve Cup for the seventh time in a row. The record world champions overcame a loss in the first semi-final, defeating Japan 2-1 (1-1). Canada faces Tuesday in the Cup match. The North Americans made their first final appearance perfect with a 4:2 (1:0, 1:1) penalty shootout victory over Brazil and World Cup record holders Marta.

{ “placeholderType”: “MREC”}

The reigning champions fell behind in the first minute against Japan thanks to Kiko Seige's play. But JD Shaw (21st) and captain Lindsay Horan (77th) converted penalties to cheer the 50,644 crowd in Atlanta.