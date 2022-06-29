science

Memory: Bats can remember ringtones for years

June 29, 2022
Faye Stephens

Bats have longer memories than some think. Fringed-lipped bat (Trachops cirrhosus) It feeds on insects and frogs that it finds by following its mating calls. The animals have learned to distinguish between the calls of different frog species so as not to eat poisonous prey. Now there is evidence for how long a bat brain stores this information, As a team in the “Current Biology” journal.

