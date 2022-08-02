The virologist sees no danger of an epidemic

to: Natalie Hall with a cock

Monkeypox continues to spread in Europe. The virologist from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität in Munich still estimates that the endemic risk is low.

On the one hand, science and politics say that infection with monkeypox virus is limited to groups at risk, on the other hand, World Health Organization (Who is theThe spread of the virus in emergency situations. After two deaths from monkeypox were reported in Spain and minors infected with the virus in Germany, uncertainty is also growing among the population.

Does this mean that monkeypox could end in an epidemic or even a pandemic? The available vaccination certainly provides protection against the virus. It has been recommended by the Standing Committee on Immunization (Stiko) in Germany so far for some groups at risk and people who have been in close contact with infected people. But given the current situation, should monkeypox be vaccinated across Europe?

Monkeypox: Virologist sees no epidemic danger, despite deaths

If left untreated, monkeypox virus infection can be fatal. (Iconic image) © Science Photo Library / Imago

annoying BR24 There are currently no plans to vaccinate people in Germany against monkeypox on a large scale. So far, neither scientists nor politicians have talked about a vaccination offer or a vaccination recommendation for everyone or even a commitment to vaccination for Germans. annoying Robert Koch Institute (RKI) outbreak in Germany afterwards Effective monkeypox vaccine for high-risk groups They are limited to the effect “if the infection is recognized in a timely manner and precautionary measures are implemented”. According to the RKI, 2,724 cases of monkeypox have been reported from all 16 federal states (as of August 2, 2022).

Veterinarian and virologist at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich Dr. Gerd Sutter, does not classify the current events of infection as the risk of a new epidemic in Germany or Europe or even a global pandemic. Virologist Dr. for cover BR24. However, it is desirable to minimize potential proliferation risks and, for example, significant risks Celebrations or festivals recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). to remain.

Virologists such as Dr. Sutter know that frequency Zoonoses Infectious diseases that can be transmitted naturally from animals to humans will increase. The reasons for this are that people are becoming more and more contact with animals in new areas. The consequences of climate change and travel to remote parts of the world can play a role.

This article contains only general information on the relevant health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It does not in any way replace a visit to the doctor. Unfortunately, our editors are not allowed to answer individual questions about clinical images.