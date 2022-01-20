Medvedev insults fans in Melbourne +++ “Siuuu” or “Booo”?

Alleged boos could be heard repeatedly during the match between Medvedev and Kyrgios. Also annoying – or particularly annoying – when local hero and fan favorite Kyrgios scores points.

But are these boos actually? Mostly not. For some reason, Melbourne fans are celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous goal celebration at this year’s Australian Open. They don’t seem to care who’s on the field.

The battle cry of the Portuguese, who loves to celebrate his goals with a leap and loud “Siuuu”, has become popular on social media and especially on Tiktok in recent weeks.

Ronaldo and his “Syo”.

Phonologically, the ringed shriek is unfortunately similar to the boo’s. No wonder something like this leads to discomfort. Murray and Kyrgios have been surprised the past few days. The Briton at first thought he was booed until he realized the encouragement of the Portuguese. Kyrgios also turned to the spectators during his second-round match against Brody: “Every damn point – siew, siwu, siwu.”

In the duel with Medvedev, calls were omnipresent on Thursday. The Russian, who apparently did not notice anything about this, complained to Jim Courier in the winner’s interview.

“It’s not easy to stay calm when you whistle between the first and second transmissions,” said Medvedev, who immediately faced calls of ‘Siuuu’ from the audience. Or is it actually a booing this time? hard to say. When Courier wants to explain the relationship of Ronaldo’s goal celebration to the Russian, the situation escalates completely.

With the formidable “Siuuu” or “Buuu” calls, the second place in the world rankings continues to agitate the spectators. Guys, please, I can’t understand it. Show some respect to Jim Courier, he’s won here before. Thanks a lot.” And suddenly Courier wasn’t too sure anymore. “I think they cheer for Ronaldo. I hope I’m right about that.”

Only when the American mentions Medvedev as the number one ranked player in this tournament and the Russian responds to thunderous applause, does the situation calm down a bit.