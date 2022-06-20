Max Planck Society meeting in Berlin | Max Planck Society

At the 73rd Annual Meeting, among other things, the successor will be announced in the President’s office

From June 22 to 23, the most important decision-making bodies of the research organization will meet in the capital: in addition to members of the scientific community and supporters, they are the Senate, the Board of Directors and the departments, which, among other things, advise on the appointment of new scientific members. The General Assembly adopts the current annual report for 2021. Thursday’s Senate meeting is eagerly awaited: Presidential Committee Chairman Andreas Barner will then present the committee’s proposal for President Martin Stratman’s successor, who will take office in June It will be delivered in 2023. But there are more The highlights await the Max Planck community.

The closing ceremonial meeting of the 2021 Nobel Prizes is devoted to Klaus Haselmann and Benjamin List. The latter will answer Mai Thi Nguyen Kim’s questions in a live chat on the site. The science and chemical journalist and influencer has been a Senator of the Max Planck Society since 2020.

Start with Stifterverband’s Foundation Max Planck Prize presentation

The annual meeting heralds a special highlight of the previous evening: the Meshcapade startup was awarded Stifterverband’s new founding Max Planck Prize, which was awarded €50,000. The 15-person team from the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems was founded in 2018, around Naureen Mahmoud, co-founder and CEO, and Talha Zaman, co-founder and CFO, to develop digital multipliers in 3D for humans — with promising opportunities for fashion, game and film industries, but also For medicine and health care. In addition, Max Planck President Martin Stratmann, Cornelius Riese, Vice President of Stifterverband, and Thomas Sattleberger, Commissioner for Transfer and Discrete Ideas from Science at the BMBF, used the award ceremony to discuss the topic of “technology transfer” in a live discussion.

Berlin combines the history and future of the Max Planck Society

“The capital has always had a very special meaning for the Max Planck Society. It is where our previous organisation, the Kaiser Wilhelm Society was founded, and there are few places in Germany where our historical roots can be experienced as intensely as in Harnack House, our conference venue in Dahlem, says Martin Stratmann.The Max Planck Society maintains four institutes and one research center in Berlin: the scientists from the Max Planck Institute (MPI) for Infection Biology, the MPI for Human Development, the MPI for the History of Science, the MPI for Molecular Genetics and the Max-Planck Center helps For Pathogen Research Laureate 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, Emmanuel Charpentier, in driving the momentum of research based in the capital.