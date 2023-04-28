ChatGPT: Opportunities, Limits, and Risks of Artificial Intelligence

podcast by



Everyone’s talking about ChatGPT: In addition to voice assistants like Alexa & Co. , the chatbot is probably the biggest AI coup in recent years. OpenAI has the software tool like the future Presenter. the At first glance, the possible applications seem limitless. ChatGPT can write scripts, solve complex search tasks, and gather relevant information from the web and even software programs.

ChatGPT and AI: Utopia or Dystopia?

The hype surrounding chatbots also has a lot to do with the general trend towards artificial intelligence. Apps often seem like a preview of a future in which algorithms, computers, and machines will increasingly define our daily lives. This idea has a deterrent effect on many people. Science fiction ideas quickly come to mind: the dominance of machines often becomes more akin to dystopia than utopia. Actually there Some researchers caution: Let’s first develop the rules and ideas for dealing with artificial intelligence before we push the progress further and further.

But artificial intelligence like ChatGPT is already becoming more and more important in our daily lives. I think this trend is hard to stop Manon Bishof. Of course there is Many ethical and technical issues It remains to be clarified. editor science spectrum He sees above all the chances of this development.