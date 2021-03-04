Marine Lundby is the first Big Hills world champion in history

In a nerve-wracking leap, Marine Lundby crowned herself the first world champion on the big hills in history. The other medals fought a tough fight, while the DSV women jump hard.

She’s focused her whole life on that jumping for a year, and now she’s writing history again: Marine Lundby is the first world mega-champion in ski jumping history! In a nerve-racking competition in Oberstdorf, the Norwegian won with jumps of 128, 130.5 meters and 296.6 points. The silver medal went to Sara Takanashi of Japan (126 and 134 m; 287.9 ​​pages), who was just 0.8 points ahead of bronze winner Nika Krznar of Slovenia, who jumped 126 and 129 meters and took her second World Championship with 287.1 points.

“It’s amazing, I can’t believe how happy I am now that I’m going to have my first win of the season here at the World Cup! It was a tough battle on this jump, but it was not only a victory for me, it was also a victory for all the women who were allowed to jump here.” The newly-crowned champion said, she sums up her feelings, the importance of her victory, and the significance of her victory. This day’s skating jump for women with words. After the 2019 World Championships singles title and silver medal last week at Regular Hill, this is Lundby’s third singles medal, while Takanashi achieved her best singles result.

A turbulent day for the Norwegian team

For Lundby in particular, but also for the Norwegian team, it’s a happy ending to a turbulent day. After a positive Halvor Egner Granerud’s halo test, it wasn’t clear for a while whether or not the team could compete. “For us, the past 24 hours have been the worst this winter,” lead coach Christian Mayer admitted even before the jump and then explained how doubts could be cleared: “We did PCR tests yesterday and today and they were all negative, so we were eager to get back to the hill.”

Not much was lost until Norway won a second medal. After the first round, Celje Upsith was promising fifth and then sailed in the second jump to 138 meters. When everyone, including herself, thought the jump was over, she lost her balance on the exit and touched the snow before the fall line, which the umpires rightly punished by taking points, so the potential medal was already awarded again at this point.

“A Little Nerves”: Kramer missed the medal again

There was also no medal for Marita Kramer again. The Austrian was still in third place after 126.5 meters in the first half, but then slipped behind Takanashi, who was previously fourth, by 127.5 meters. Because Kriznar didn’t miss either, the 19-year-old took fourth place, just like on the regular hill: “I feel a little empty,” Kramer said, visibly disappointed, on ORF and conceded: “Fourth is really tough here. But somehow it will continue …

However, early on that it would not be enough to win a medal again, the world champion continues the team: “I saw the green line on the flight and knew when I landed that it wouldn’t work.” But she does not go home without medals, she is “really satisfied. The team’s medal was the goal and our dream.” In the singles results, the fourth two were not so good: “I left a lot behind today, because I didn’t have enough nerves.”

As a team, the ÖSV women were strong again: Kiara Holzel and Daniela Erashko-Stolz finished eighth and ninth, while Sophie Sorschach achieved her single best result in seventeenth after being eliminated on the regular hill. Kriznar’s teammate, Emma Clinic, came in sixth place thanks to the best daily distance of 139.5 meters, she jumped in the second round, ahead of Irina Avakumova, who achieved the best single result in ice jumping in the history of the World Cup.

Julian Seyfarth is the best German

The best German was somewhat surprising Julian Seyfarth (118 meters, 123 meters), who scored her best result this season until ten. “It was a really cool atmosphere today and it was so fun to be able to participate in this first World Championship on the Big Hill.” Siffarth, summarizing her performance, said, “I’m also very satisfied with my jumps.” Katarina Althaus was not completely satisfied with the center. Twelfth: “Unfortunately I didn’t show any good jumps today, I could have done more”, but she also emphasized the importance of the World Championship premiere on the big hills: “I am happy that now I have as many medal opportunities as men, it was a very important step For our sport. “

Anna Ruprecht, who is 15th, didn’t want to talk much about her performance either: “Letting me take part in this premiere is a great honor for me and I am really happy for those who have jumped here that they have shown such great jumps. This is very important for our sport because People there also see that we really have what it takes and that the standard in our sport has risen steadily in recent years. ”Luisa Gorlich concluded with a strong result for Germany’s team in 19th place.

National team coach Bauer came to mixed conclusions from the World Cup

Meanwhile, Andreas Bauer, coach of the national team, reached a mixed World Cup result: “Julian Seyfarth, Anna Ruprecht and Luisa Gorlich showed their best performance this season at the World Cup, and I am happy about that. Today’s jump from Katarina Althaus was a bit flawed, unfortunately. There could be more. However, with the 10th place in the individual, I am dissatisfied. Our goal should always be to fight for the podium, which unfortunately did not work here in Oberstdorf. We also have to be wary that mixed gold does not excel. For everything in the analysis, despite the fact that the athletes there outperformed themselves. “

However, the national coach indulged in ecstasy when he looked back at the premiere of The Big Hill: “It was a very cool competition, very first class with many long jumps. I think you saw how well women can jump on skis. That was. Advertizing our sport with great pictures and a deserved world champion, although I would have awarded Sarah Takanashi one gold medal with 60 World Cup victories. “

After a slight tailwind had begun at the end of the first round, the approach was extended through a hatch at the start of the second round. As a result, the jumpers who ended up in the lower midfield were able to improve. The biggest recipient was Julia Kikkinen from Finland, who increased by 14 meters compared to the first jump, took three places and finished at 21st. In the 24th and 25th places, Anna Toadros and Karolina Indrakova were the only players to reach the final from Poland and the Czech Republic. Abigail Strati, who did the same for Canada, was ranked 28th.

Paige Jones opens a historic leap

Given the significance of this jump, those players who did not reach the Top 30 Finals also highlighted the event itself. “We made history today,” said Big Jones from the US, who was the first to leave the bread at 5:15 pm. skispringen.com He added, “The jump just felt almost good, but the meaning of that was cool again. It feels great to have written a little piece of history.” Jones (39) was the only fighter who was not able to make the second jump alongside Roman Daniela Haralambe, who took 31st.

For the women, the Scandinavian World Figure Skating Championships in Oberstdorf ended with this medal. For men, the individual’s qualification on Big Hill is due tomorrow at 5:30 PM. The next stop for the ladies is the start of the “Blue Bird” tour in Nizhny Tagil, Russia, where two individual competitions will be held on the regular hill (all of them). Live bei skispringen.com).